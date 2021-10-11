ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — A Georgia win at Auburn combined with a last second Alabama loss at Texas A&M propelled the Dawgs to the top spot in college football this week.
“It feels good. You can really tell with everyone, the students, everyone has a giddy up about them. Oh no it’s awesome,” UGA student Luke Whetstone said.
For the first time since the Vince Dooly days in 1982, UGA found themselves ranked No. 1 in the nation in a non-preseason poll.
That’s good news for sales at The Red Zone gift shop in downtown Athens.
“Better football schedule, more wins, mean better business,” said The Red Zone employee Drew Byus.
Byus is a student who works at the store and said business is back after taking a 60 percent hit last year during the pandemic.
And while it seems as though nothing can cool off the Dawgs, fans refuse to become over-confident.
“I don’t want to jinx anybody. I don’t want to jinx the team, but I’m feeling pretty good. I feel like they have a good strong team this year,” UGA fan Michelle Smoot said.
“When I saw it come out No. 1 I was like. 'oh no I’d rather Alabama just stay at No. 1 and let’s beat them at the end of the season,' but I think we’re going to be okay,” UGA fan Tricia Fraser said.
The Bulldogs will face their next big test Saturday in Athens when the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats come to town. You can watch the game at 3:30 p.m. on CBS46.
“You kind of hear whispers about it when you walk by classes and stuff hearing 'this might be the year,' but as a Georgia fan you say that every year and you cross your fingers,” Byus said.
