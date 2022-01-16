ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a Saturday in Athens that will last a lifetime!
Die-hard Dawg fans lined South Lumpkin Street to celebrate a National Championship.
"I thought it was so cool and I was squeezed in and I was getting all the high fives. It was really cool." said one fan.
"I got to see Keely Ringo. I got to give him a high five, so I thought that was pretty cool."
The Parade of Champions attracted hundreds of thousands of fans and for the first time in four decades, Bulldog Nation enjoyed being on top of the college football world.
"It still hasn’t sunk in man. When it happened, I'm not much of a crier, but when Ringo got that pick six, I hit my knees and balled like a baby. It’s just one of those things you waited your whole life and it happened and you’re like what? It happened!" a fan exclaimed.
"The energy here there are a ton of people here. We went to a Dawg Walk during the season and there weren’t this many people here."
Top dawgs like Nakobe Dean, Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett celebrated with both fans and family.
"I’m happy, just happy. I keep saying it all over and over. It’s amazing. The team is so tight. Every one of those players played for each other and it has been an amazing thing to watch them all." said Bennett's mother.
Sot-neil “hondo” williamson\uga: it’s really fun, really, really fun. Go dawgs!
And to top it off, 93-thousand people packed inside Sanford Stadium to show their appreciation for an incredible season.
"I want to think back when this whole thing started. 93k day started right here in the spring of 2016 and you guys answered the bell as fans and we appreciate you." Kirby Smart said.
It just goes to show that every dawg has its day.
"So, we’ve been in this Tate Lot for over 23-years and I've never seen this many people ever in this lot ever and it’s phenomenal. You know what? This is what heaven looks like and everything about it was perfect." said long-time UGA fan, Jason Huggins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.