ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Now that Alabama is the SEC champion, UGA fans were not at all happy Saturday night. The crowd quickly began thinning out after a sea of RV's, trucks and tents filled the parking lots around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For a bit, UGA fans were filled with hope, until things went downhill after halftime.
"It's time for somebody to take them down," said Nick Bass, UGA fan during the start of the game. "We have to take down Alabama today."
Across the stadium, the parking lot was filled with UGA fans. The Bulldogs, heading into the match, no longer the underdog.
"Today is our day," said Bass.
While the Alabama crew, remained small outside the stadium - the crimson tide, outnumbered in Atlanta. Every tent, did have at least one person going against the grain.
"I'm the only one here," said Luke Mayben, Alabama fan.
And yet as the night began winding down and the score ended with UGA losing 24-41, Georgia fans felt they had seen loss like this before.
"Hurt, Hurt. Disappointed many, My team let me down," said Bass.
A heart-breaking loss for those who were hopeful things would be different this time around.
"It does get in my head, it's like a trauma that I can't escape and I'm just trying to get out of this horrible movie, and I just cannot, and that's the really bad part," said Caelen Contreras, UGA fan.
"We're still going to the playoffs, so hopefully we can change some things around and have a better outcome next time," said Bass.
