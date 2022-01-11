ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For Georgia Bulldogs fans returning from Indianapolis and around the "Peach State," last night’s win meant the world.
“Hunker down you hairy Dawg, did we have a great time. It’s time to let the big dog eat and we ate, how sweet it is,” said Ellis Godshall.
Dawgs fans waited over 41 years for their team to bring home another national title.
“Been waiting a long, long time for this. Triple dog, three degrees from UGA, was a student, couldn’t afford to go [to] the Sugar Bowl in 1980," said Flynn Nance. "But, I’ve been a season ticket holder since I graduated in '83, so it's been a longtime.”
Fans admitted before the game started, and throughout, that their confidence was tested.
“After losing in the SEC Championship, I was pretty sure we were going to lose, or concerned we were going to lose,” said a Dawgs fan who had just arrived from Indianapolis.
Four years ago, it was coach Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide grinning, a moment fans hadn’t forgotten, making last night’s win that much sweeter.
“Probably better this time 'cuz last time they played Notre Dame or whatever. This time they had to beat Alabama, and they had to kick their ass. It was time, it was time, it was tiiiiiiime,” said Cary Monroe.
This is what makes this job so enjoyable meeting characters and good people like #DAWGS super fan Ellis Godshall. I had to put up his whole interview, great bloke. @cbs46 #CFBChampionship #uga #bulldogs #godawgs #BulldogNation pic.twitter.com/0aKLpv2eMa— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 11, 2022
Fans said they’ll keep barking and savoring this win for a longtime to come.
"Woof woof, hunker down, woof woof," Godshall barked.
