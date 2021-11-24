ATLANTA (CBS46) — University of Georgia cornerback Nyland Green was arrested early Wednesday morning for carrying a weapon in a school zone, criminal damage to property (2nd degree), and reckless conduct.
According to the field case report, UGA dispatch received a call on Nov. 14 about a man running with a gun and possibly "dry firing" the gun while pointing it at another person.
Witness told police they saw two men having an argument shortly before 4:30 a.m. and provided descriptions of the men. One of the witnesses told police that she was very familiar with the sound of "dry firing" because she had been on a pisto shooting team.
Police were able to determine that one of the men was Green. They obtained an arrest warrant and attempted to contact the football player. When they were unable to do so, they contacted one of the coaches who said they would contact Green.
In addition to the black Beretta BB gun that police believe was using in the incident, a tan Colt M45A1 BB gun in his dorm room.
An exterior window was reportedly damaged at Busbee Hall during the incident.
Green, who is a freshman, has played in just three games for the Bulldogs this year, according to UGASports.com.
