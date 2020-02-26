ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a University of Georgia football player for a domestic disturbance in Athens Friday.
A UGA Police officer responded to a domestic disturbance call in McWhorter Hall around 3 pm February 21.
The officer said an anonymous caller reported a man who was wearing black shorts and a red hoodie and a woman who was wearing a red hoodie and jeans were fighting.
When he and Corporal Morris arrived, they saw two people matching the description, Samantha Burd and Devonte Wyatt, walking out of McWhorter Hall.
Burd and Wyatt told the officers they'd had a verbal altercation that escalated.
During the argument, Burd left Wyatt's Room in Vandiver Hall and came back to her room in McWhorter Hall. Police say Wyatt followed behind and kicked her apartment door multiple times, damaging the door and forcing it open.
Both Burd and Wyatt were detained and released the same day.
On February 24, an officer presented Judge Toni Pomerene with a warrant for Wyatt's arrest. Wyatt was then arrested for Criminal Trespass Family Violence.
UGA's Head Football Coach, Kirby Smart said in a statement Tuesday:
“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report. This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”
