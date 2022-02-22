FITZGERALD, Ga. (CBS46) — University of Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey is in an Albany hospital after being shot multiple times.
Police in south Georgia say the shooting appears to be gang related.
Lightsey told police he was in a park working out when he was shot in the shoulder and back. According to UGASports, he is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 6"2', 210 pound linebacker was the class 2A defensive player of the year, helping Fitzgerald win the state championship.
