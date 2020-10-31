The 5th ranked Georgia Bulldogs were back on the gridiron this Saturday following a bye last weekend.
UGA faced off against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, KY. This was the Dawgs' first game back after a disappointing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
While Georgia's offense didn't put up the numbers most fans expected, they at least got their season back on track with a 14-3 win over the Wildcats.
Next week, Georgia faces off against their heated rivals, the Florida Gators, in a contest that is sure to be action-packed.
