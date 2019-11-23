NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A University of Georgia graduate student was laid to rest on Saturday after being fatally shot by an off-duty Madison County Deputy Sheriff.

Winford "Trey" Terrell Adams, 32 allegedly shot Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, 26, Sunday, November 10. Adams alleged that his wife was cheating on him with Cloer.

Adams has since been fired, and is now facing murder charges.

Services for Cloer were held on Saturday at Norcross Presbyterian Church.

Cloer was described as compassionate and caring, and was an accomplished academic, pursuing graduate studies at the University of Georgia. He would have graduated with his Master's degree in Artificial Intelligence this December.

