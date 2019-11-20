ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A UGA student who was shot during an attempted robbery in Athens, spoke to the public for the first time on Wednesday.
The Tate Prezzano, 22, was lucky to be alive after he was shot several times during an armed robbery in April.
“I’m just thankful to be here. Blessed to be here.” he said.
Prezzano was waiting at a bus stop near the University of Georgia, when police said 20-year-old Zarren Garner opened fire.
“I did see several cars driving by and just thinking ‘someone’s got to stop, someone’s got to see this,’” Prezzano said.
Incredibly, Phil Haymour, the head of the ICU at Piedmont Athens, did stop while he was driving in to work when he spotted Prezzano bleeding out on the pavement.
“I got out, applied pressure to the neck wound that I saw,” he said. “I saw a lot of blood to his head.”
Prezzano, a UGA lacrosse player, was hospitalized.
Miraculously he made tremendous improvements and was able to leave the hospital after just six days. He is still going through physical therapy.
“I think him being a very athletic person helped him toward much faster recovery, somebody else could've taken years.” said neurosurgeon Shashikant Patil, who operated on Prezzano.
“I’m still in a decent amount of pain,” Prezzano said. “I’m still taking pain medications and stuff like that.”
Despite the pain, Prezzano is pressing forward. On Wednesday he launched The Tate Tough Foundation.
“Today is all about gratitude,” his father Dobbins said.
The 3 pillar foundation focuses on Prezzano’s continued health and recovery, giving scholarships to student athletes at both UGA and Cambridge High School, and creating increased awareness about college campus safety and security.
Pressano said, “I honestly didn’t realize how much of an impact I personally had on the people around me."
A statement from UGA spokesperson:
“The University community is happy that Tate continues to move toward a full recovery from an incident off campus. While the university isn’t currently engaged with Tate’s foundation, we recognize the value of sharing Tate’s story and wish him success.
Safety is the key to the health and wellbeing of our community, and it is the university’s top priority. The university regularly reassesses its institutional efforts focused on safety and security, and takes thoughtful action to strengthen our security infrastructure on our campus”
For more information about the foundation, click here. www.tatetough.com
