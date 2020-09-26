ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bulldogs had fans worried with a slow through the second quarter of Saturday's season opener against Arkansas, but the team pulled through with a major and decisive win.
The University of Georgia started their first game of the 2020 season less impressively than fans would have liked, trailing Arkansas 2-7 against Arkansas in the second quarter. The Arkansas Razorbacks went on to score another three points off of a field goal after that, but it would prove not enough to overcome the onslaught of UGA's comeback.
From an interception by the defense to big runs to explosive passes, UGA mounted a comeback that saw them tally a final score of 37-10, looking much more like the 4th ranked team than they did when the day began.
2020 football has begun for the Southeastern Conference
