ATLANTA (CBS46) — The University of Georgia linebacker, Adam Anderson, who has been accused of rape appeared in a courtroom today. His bond was set at $25,000.
Anderson is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman on Oct. 29.
Anderson's attorney says the linebacker is innocent.
After his release, Anderson will be able to finish his classes at UGA this semester and then he will have to stay at his home in Rome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.