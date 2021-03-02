The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 26-year-old Obadiah Lindsey, of Monroe, for child molestation Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the GBI Athens Office was notified that information had been discovered during a separate investigation that indicated that Lindsey had been having sexual contact with a juvenile in Athens-Clarke County.
GBI started an investigation into Lindsey’s conduct and found probable cause to obtain warrants for Lindsey’s arrest.
Lindsey was charged with two counts of child molestation. He is being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 552-2309.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.