The University of Georgia announced on Tuesday that it will not implement a plan to sell alcoholic beverages in the general seating areas of its athletics venues during the 2019-2020 academic year.
According to Greg McGarity, UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, the proposed policy would have been a revision to the current UGA policy which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in non-premium seating areas.
“After consideration of the many facets involved with the Southeastern Conference’s revised alcohol policy, the Athletic Association has made the decision to maintain, at this time, the current UGA policy,” he said.
The Athletic Association did not rule out the possibility of future changes. “We will conduct an annual review of this policy to determine if any modifications may be needed in the future,” McGarity said.
On May 31, the SEC announced a revised policy that allows each institution in the Conference to decide whether alcohol sales are permitted in its athletics venues.
