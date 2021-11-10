ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to enhance campus safety, the University of Georgia is partnering with Lyft to provide a campus ride share program for students.
It’s the latest component of an $8.5 million investment the university recently announced.
The new program, UGA Ride Smart, will run seven days a week from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., offering currently enrolled students discounted rides to or from any destination throughout the greater Athens-Clarke County community as long as the transportation originates or ends within the Athens campus, which includes one block north of the Arch in downtown Athens, according to the news release.
UGA says this approach will allow all students, regardless of where they live on or off campus, to take fuller advantage of a rideshare program.
“The Student Government Association appreciates the support of campus partners that has led to swift action towards making this initiative a reality,” said SGA President Carter Marks. “This project is a great example of our strong relationship with university administrators and our commitment to advocating for the needs of our students.”
“After countless hours of research and outreach to other Division 1 universities, SGA has tailored this program to best serve the student body in Athens,” SGA Chief of Staff Joseph Benken said. “We are proud to offer a rideshare program that sets the standard high for safe late-night transportation.”
The availability of UGA Ride Smart will not impact current night bus service, and students are still encouraged to utilize UGA buses during late night hours, school officials say.
