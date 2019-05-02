ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Officials at the University of Georgia have announced a proposal to name the field inside Sanford Stadium after legendary football coach Vince Dooley.
Pending approval of the proposal, an official ceremony will take place at Sanford Stadium before the home opener on September 7 against Murray State. The Bulldogs open the season on August 31 when they travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt.
“I can think of no better way to open the 2019 home football schedule than dedicating Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium,” said athletic director Greg McGarity in a press release. “The event will be a moment for the entire Bulldog Nation to collectively say ‘thank you’ to a man who has devoted much of his life to making the Georgia athletics program one of the strongest in the nation.”
Dooley was head coach of the Bulldogs from 1963 to 1989 and served as athletic director from 1979 to 2004. He piloted Georgia to the 1980 NCAA national championship behind the running of Herschel Walker.
“It’s a great day for the University of Georgia and its football program,” said former Georgia Bulldogs great and 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in a press release. “Coach Dooley was such a great mentor to me during my career at Georgia and beyond. Congratulations to Coach on this well-deserved honor.”
