ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Researchers at the University of Georgia analyzed county-level data to create a series of maps to help officials and policymakers make more informed decisions as they decide what to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the University, the "team mapped counties based on population characteristics such as age, income, heart disease risk and prevalence of heart disease to show how local outbreaks overlap with existing disparities, including health disparities, that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections."
Researchers initially thought that areas with a higher population density would be the most vulnerable to COVID-19, but instead discovered existing health care disparities was a larger factor. The scientists said this could be because people with pre-existing health conditions like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes are at a higher overall risk for infection and rural areas are more at risk for those problems.
According to the researchers, the maps will also be beneficial to local and state government to more readily target harder hit areas with the resources available.
Click here for more maps and information from UGA's Economic Evaluation Research Group.
