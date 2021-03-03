The campus will get a lot fuller this fall as the University of Georgia announced Wednesday it's planning to go back to full, in-person learning in the fall.
“I’ll be excited to get back," said UGA freshman Amelia Benson. "It’s probably been about a year since I’ve been in a face-to-face class."
That means no more virtual learning, something some students said has been a struggle.
“It’s hard to, like, stay on top of your work definitely,” said Amelia.
But not everyone agrees with the decision to not offer an online learning option.
“I understand why people want to get out from sitting behind a camera screen for their classes all the time," said UGA senior Steffan Becker. "I just think that the option should still be available because I know not everybody is going to be necessarily vaccinated."
The university said the decision is based on the growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine, giving them the ability to move forward with normal operations. Students can expect in-person instruction, full-capacity in residence halls and open dining facilities. As for the vaccine, students who spoke with CBS46's Jamie Kennedy are in favor of making it mandatory, though UGA has yet to say if it will do so.
“I do think it’s a fair concept to say yes it’s a required thing,” said Stefan.
“Yeah, yeah, yeah definitely,” said Amelia.
Summer classes will remain in the face-to-face, hybrid, or online formats, officials are urging everyone to keep practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
