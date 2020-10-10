ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 3rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers find themselves locked in a tight battle in Athens, heading into halftime with the Vols holding a 21-17 lead.
UGA routs SEC East rival Tennessee 44-21
- Catherine Catoura
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
The SEC East rivals fought hard in a back-and-forth first half that saw mistakes from both sides, including a dropped interception from the Vols and lax coverage from the Dawgs that led to Tennessee touchdowns.
UGA led 14-7 into the second quarter, until a turnover on downs put the ball back into Tennessee's hands. The Vols capitalized with their first play after the turnover being an explosive pass that turned into a touchdown.
The Dawgs answered with a huge run deep into Tennessee territory on their next drive, eventually setting up a successful field goal that put them back ahead.
UGA's return to the lead was short lived, after another Tennessee drive ended with a big touchdown pass to put them back into the lead.
With their next possession, UGA went heavy with the run game on offense, but failed to get the ball into the endzone before time expired in the first half.
The Bulldogs came into the second half looking like a different team, particularly on defense.
After a rare interception by Tennessee's quarterback, his second of the year, UGA kicked a long field goal that put them back into a small lead.
While the offense sputtered at times, seemingly having trouble gaining yards, UGA had two passing touchdowns in the late third and early fourth quarters to build onto a solid lead.
With Tennessee running out of time to make up ground, UGA's surging defense recovered a strip-sack for a touchdown. What looked like a tight game in the first half turned into a huge 44-21 Bulldogs lead with less than ten minutes left to play.
While Tennessee managed to recover a fumble late in the fourth, they were unable to add any points. The Dawgs went on to finish the game with a sack on the final play, punctuating a massive 44-21 win over their SEC East rival.
UGA's next game will be against 2nd-ranked Alabama next Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Catherine Catoura
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.