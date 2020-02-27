ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Football players hoping for a shot at the pros are showing off their skills at the NFL Combine this week in Indianapolis.
Tomorrow, Feb. 28, UGA's own running back D'Andre Swift will participate in workouts. CBS46's Emily Gagnon caught up with the gridiron stand out to find out how he's prepping for Combine debut.
His performance can mean a difference in big money, considering he is expected to be a first round draft pick.
