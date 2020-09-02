ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- No school is exempt from the far-reaching spread of coronavirus, and that includes the University of Georgia which is making sure students with the virus, and those exposed, have a place to stay.
With the help of the college town's community, more than 400 rooms are available for students to self-isolate and quarantine. On campus, the university has made 99 rooms available, 195 at the Georgia Center Hotel, and 200 from private vendors.
"Generally, all students, upon receiving the results of a positive test, are encouraged to leave campus immediately and return to their primary residence for support at home whenever possible. However, the university is providing housing for those students who are unable to return home for a variety of reasons," said the university on its coronavirus update page.
The campus reopened August 10 and administered 1,810 tests in the first three weeks. During the week of August 24-28 there were 97 students, faculty and staff who tested positive; the previous week only 32 people tested positive.
UGA President Jere Morehead reacting to the increase in positivity by saying, "The rise is positive student tests last week is concerning."
Statements from President Morehead and VP Wilson regarding positive student tests: pic.twitter.com/VZGxjufprK— UGA (@universityofga) September 2, 2020
UGA’s Student Care and Outreach will engage with all students who require isolation and will assist them with support based on their individual circumstances.
Other health and safety measures include:
- Mandatory face coverings, which were provided by the University
- Social distancing requirements
- Surveillance testing, a notification system and wellness check
- Intensified cleaning and disinfecting procedures
- Hand sanitizer and wipe stations across campus buildings
- A summer-long awareness campaign of the new procedures
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.