ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia reported 821 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a staggering increase from the 189 cases reported the previous week.
Reports say that 798 of the positive cases reported were students. Nineteen of the reported cases were staff, with the remaining four being faculty members. The University currently has a total of around 50,000 students enrolled.
Statements from President Morehead and VP Wilson regarding positive student tests:
