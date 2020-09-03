Navigating through the first few weeks of college is scary enough for new UGA students. Now, add the tension from a sudden surge in the number of new coronavirus cases on campus and the experience can be downright terrifying.
“It’s a little kind of freaky,” UGA freshman Jack Warshal told CBS46 NEWS.
Officials at the University of Georgia reported 97 students, faculty, and staff members tested positive for the virus last week, a large leap from the previous week’s high of 32 new cases. In total, 821 people on campus, comprised of 798 students and 23 faculty and staff, tested positive in August.
The University said they had set aside 400 rooms on campus and in the surrounding area for positive students to quarantine, aiming to mitigate the spread.
“I know a couple of people in the quarantine dorms… I’ve heard it’s pretty boring, and not the cleanest but they’re making it through,” Warshal explained.
This week, the University’s President, Jere W. Morehead, released a statement that read, in part:
“The rise in positive student tests last week is concerning. It is critically important that all of our students continue to make every effort to prioritize their health and safety… Resist the temptation to organize or attend a large social gathering.”
Sophomore Chantel Simmons said many of her classmates aren’t heading the Morehead’s warning.
“I hear about parties. I hear about get-togethers, and like in the dining hall, sometimes there’s not enough space for everyone to spread out,” Simmons told CBS46 NEWS.
It gets worse for Bulldogs fans. Amid the spike, Jaime Newman, the 6'-4" 220lbs quarterback transfer from the University of Wake Forest who was expected to start for the Bulldogs this season, said Wednesday he’s opting out of the season due to the pandemic. The team is just three weeks from its first game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
