ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) The University of Georgia has signed on the play a home-and-home series versus Ohio State University beginning in 2030.
The buckeyes will visit Sanford Stadium in Athens on September 14, 2030 while UGA travels to Columbus, Ohio for a game on August 30, 2031.
Ohio State is currently ranked 3rd overall in the latest NCAA football rankings with the Bulldogs sitting at 6.
The teams have only played against each other one time. The teams met up in the 1993 Citrus Bowl with the Bulldogs pulling off a 21-14 win.
