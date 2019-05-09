ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) A sprinter for the University of Georgia is recovering after he was impaled by a javelin that was implanted in the ground.
According to officials at UGA, Elijah Godwin, a freshman from Covington, was injured when he backed into the javelin. He was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery.
He was last listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.
“We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija,” said UGA Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson. “Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS, and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.”
Godwin was a member of the 4x400-meter relay team that earned a silver medal at the 2018 World Junior Championships.
