ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ginger Luby can't shake the horrifying images of her son Elija Godwin.
“I could still see the pole out of his back,” she said.
Godwin, a UGA sprinter, was face down on a hospital bed after being impaled by a javelin. Earlier this month, Luby had rushed to his side, hoping to see him before he was rushed into surgery.
Luby and Godwin spoke with CBS46’s Karyn Greer about the ordeal, and shared photos never released publicly, that showed just how serious the accident was.
“A team of doctors were waiting on him…waiting on him to get to that hospital and to take it immediately to surgery. I knew that they were trying to save my baby's life,” Luby said.
Just hours earlier, Godwin had been training for the SEC Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
Now, he lay with a punctured left lung and a spear just millimeters from his heart.
Godwin remembers every step he took before the accident. He was running backwards during a sprint drill.
“We're all doing the same warm-up so we just try to stay out of each other’s way,” he said.
He made sure to avoid a group of stationary javelins – but there was one he didn’t see.
“I didn't feel like the pain at all. Like when it did hit me, the feeling was like at first I laid down and I was kinda just like confused,” he said.
Paramedics had to cut the pole in half to get him to the hospital.
Godwin focused on the sun.
“The sun was like beaming that day like on the bleachers so I was just staring at the bleachers,” he said.
At first, Godwin said he was disappointed his track season was cut short.
Now, he’s more reflective.
“I'm using this time not to be sad about not running track but to find my purpose outside of track. Because I'm more than just a track athlete,” Godwin said.
He was recently honored by the SEC – named co-freshman runner of the year for the outdoor season.
“It gave me this humbling closure, like my season kinda felt like it never ended until then.,” he said. “When I got the award I was like okay, it felt like a good ending to the season.
Godwin will start physical therapy once his incisions have healed.
“My therapy now is just to relax,” he said.
His mother and number one fan said she can’t wait to see him run again.
“I can't wait. I can't wait. I really believe that this is going to be Elija's story and I believe that everyone has to have one,” Luby said.
