A University of Georgia student was arrested Thursday after being accused of accessing child pornography from his home.
On Wednesday, Cherokee County detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Waterfront Court near Woodstock after they received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives were able to identify the suspect to be 20-year-old Gabriel Lemay. However, when authorities arrived to his home, they discovered that Lemay had returned to the University of Georgia in Athens.
Officials reported that UGA police arrested Lemay on the Cherokee warrants in his dorm room.
He was then transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center where he remains in custody without bond.
Lemay was charged with 15 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
Investigators are still conducting forensic searches of computers taken from Lemay’s home.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
