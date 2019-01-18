A driver was killed Thursday night after a tractor trailer crashed on I-20 just outside Atlanta.
The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. when the driver of the truck lost control while traveling eastbound on I-20, just before Fulton Industrial Blvd.
Police say the truck flipped on its side and crashed into two cars and another tractor trailer before ultimately crashing into a barrier wall. After crashing into the wall, pieces of debris were sent into the westbound lanes of I-20 and hit two cars, killing one of the drivers.
The victim was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as 20-year-old William Whitaker, of Carrollton.
The University of Georgia confirmed Whitaker was a UGA student in the Class of 2020.
The incident shut down I-20 for six hours, before the major interstate finally re-opened early Friday morning.
The at-fault driver, who was injured, was identified by Georgia State Patrol as Mario Polier, 53, of Hialeah, FL. He will be charged, according to authorities.
Polier has been charged with making an improper/erratic lane change while driving; driving or following too closely; and second degree homicide by vehicle. All of the crimes are misdemeanors.
Polier appeared in court Friday morning where he was given a $35,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for February 13.
