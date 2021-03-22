Athens-Clarke County police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding someone who killed a 21-year-old UGA student during a hit-and-run.
According to an Athens-Clarke police spokesperson, on March 21, Whiten Knox, of Toccoa, was struck by an unknown vehicle in the area of GA Outer 10 Loop near Chase Street. The vehicle struck Knox as he was walking and then the vehicle left the scene.
Knox later died from her injuries.
Police said there was no surveillance video in the area of the crash.
A police spokesperson said this is the counties’ eighth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.