ATHENS, Ga (CBS46) -- The UGA student who was shot during a robbery last week has been released from the hospital.
Twenty-two-year old Tate Prezzano was waiting at a bus stop on Milledge Avenue on Tuesday morning when the shooting happened.
Prezzano is a UGA Lacrosse Club member. His coach, Billy O’Haire, tells CBS46 that he is now home from the hospital.
The UGA lacrosse team held a moment of silence for Prezzano before their game against South Carolina Friday night. All the UGA fans were given a red ribbon to wear. At halftime, they took a group photo which they sent to him in the hospital. The team also sold raffle tickets and raised $1400 for the family.
Athens-Clarke County Police arrested 20 year-old Zarren Garner of Athens in connection with the robbery and shooting.
Witnesses say just moments before the shooting Garner robbed another student at gunpoint in the Milledge Place apartments.
previous story: suspect arrested in UGA student robbery and shooting
