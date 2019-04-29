ATHENS, Ga (CBS46) -- The UGA student who was shot during a robbery last week is home from the hospital and Tweeting out thanks to everyone who sent him love and support.
Twenty-two-year old Tate Prezzano was waiting at a bus stop on Milledge Avenue on Tuesday morning when the shooting happened.
In a Tweet, Prezzano says he wasn't even sure he would survive being shot. And he thanked his friends and family as well as the medical staff, police, and strangers for the overwhelming support they gave him during the hardest time of his life.
He went on to call his recovery "miraculous."
Athens-Clarke County Police arrested 20 year-old Zarren Garner of Athens in connection with the robbery and shooting.
Witnesses say just moments before the shooting Garner robbed another student at gunpoint in the Milledge Place apartments.
