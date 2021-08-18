A
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia’s flagship institution, the University of Georgia, begins its fall semester Tuesday with relatively normal operations, despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz told CBS46, he’s glad to see students returning, but he has some concerns.
“Given the rise that we’ve seen with the delta variant over the last couple of months, I’m very concerned that we’re going to see an additional spike in particularly undergraduates who sometimes spend the summer back at their parents’ homes are coming back to Athens,” said Girtz.
With UGA back to normal operations, Girtz said he’s concerned the start of the fall semester could translate to even more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Athens-Clarke County.
Currently, masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Athens unless a business posts signs opting out.
However, because state property is not governed by local ordinances, masks will remain optional for now on campus.
“I would certainly encourage every student on the University of Georgia campus to wear a mask,” Girtz said, “because of course you know that viruses have no boundaries.”
Girtz said the consolidated Athens-Clarke County commission approved a plan Tuesday night that provides vaccination incentives in the form of $100 gift cards to anyone who gets vaccinated at one of the city’s pop-up vaccination sites this fall.
“Bring your little brother. Bring your cousin. Bring your child,” said Girtz, adding that the health department anticipates beginning the incentive program on September 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.