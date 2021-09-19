ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- University of Georgia students are on high alert as campus police are still searching for a man who attacked a woman near a campus parking deck on Saturday.
“It made me feel uncomfortable walking alone or even when I have a friend with me, I feel unsafe now,” UGA Freshman Gabriella Hoechst said.
UGA Police said they found a woman on the sidewalk next to the North Campus Parking Deck, who was unconscious after being attacked by a man around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the man was caught on surveillance cameras assaulting a female in the area before groping her and robbing her of her cell phone.
Students said they received an email from UGA yesterday explaining what happened.
Freshman students told CBS46 that campus is already tricky to navigate and now it feels terrifying too, knowing the man responsible is still on the loose.
“I feel nervous. It was already a big shocker moving to a big city and a big school and to hear of something this drastic just made me scared of going out again,” UGA Freshman Isabell Carvel-Watson said.
While the search continues for one man, students said they are now carrying more than one form of protection along with them.
“I think it’s call a hoodie, you pull the clip and it emits a bright light and an alarm sound and I also have pepper spray now,” Hoechst said.
UGA Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them as soon as possible.
UGA is also now reminding students to travel together, in well-lit areas and to be aware of their surroundings as much as possible.
