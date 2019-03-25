ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)- There's now a black trash bag over the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity sign at the University of Georgia. The frat is suspended because of a video showing several frat brothers mocking slavery.
“My initial reaction was honestly how ignorant are you?” said student Brianna King. “It's 2019. What is wrong with these people?”
In the video a student whips another with a belt and continues to say "pick my cotton." Another student then says “I’m not black." Another student off camera can be heard saying "you're not using the right words." That's when a student says "pick my cotton” and uses the n-word.
“I don't think that they are used to being around people of color,” said student Jasmine Monroe.
Tau Kappa Epsilon suspended its UGA chapter and kicked the students involved in the video out of the frat. While the fraternity has acted swiftly, some believe the university is dragging its feet.
“They're trying to shift the responsibility to other places like oh the fraternity or the equal opportunity office,” said student Mariah Cooper. “For people who really don't know what that means, we want to hear what you're going to do about it.”
In a statement UGA said:
"The University of Georgia condemns racism in the strongest terms. Racism has no place on our campus."
“If the university says there's no racism on campus, why is there still racist students on this campus?” asked student Marquan Norris.
UGA confirmed the students involved in the video are under investigation by the school.
Some told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that they'd like to see them expelled.
“If this is how you're acting now and you're on campus, what kind of mentality are you going to bring if you were to own a company or work with people of color or minorities in general?” asked Monroe.
According to UGA’s fact book, 38,652 students are enrolled. Nearly 26,000 of them are white, while about 3,200 are black.
"I’m not surprised by the frat culture at UGA,” said Cooper. “I know that these are things that happen but to see it be encouraged, to be recorded that kind of hurt me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.