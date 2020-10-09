UGA Students split on COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- While some students are ready to kick off their University of Georgia college experience with a bang, others worry that games will trigger a spike in coronavirus cases on campus and in Athens.
“Go dawgs! I’m really excited, I’m a freshman, so it will be my first game in like the stadium,” said UGA freshman Doni Davis.
“We saw photos last week of folks especially in the student section not practicing social distancing not wearing mask,” said "United Campus Workers of Georgia" protest organizer Bryant Barnes.
The problem isn't just on campus; startling images show massive crowds gathering outside of downtown bars.
“United Campus Workers of Georgia” held a protest demanding accountability from UGA asking for:— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) October 10, 2020
-Hazard pay for all workers
-An immediate opt in option allowing people to work remotely
-Televised football games with no in person attendance @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/o83evKAuJh
Graduate student Steffan Becker told CBS46 News that he feels relatively safe on campus, however, he’s more concerned about the community.
“It’s not so much my safety as a student I’m worried about it’s more the local community I’m worried about that stands to have more of an impact from the students in the nightlife and around town,” Becker said.
Protest organizer Barnes says UGA needs to do more to keep students protected.
Demanding transparency and accountability, asking the school to provide:
- Hazard pay for all workers
- An immediate opt in options which allows people to work remotely
- televised football games with no in person attendance
“It’s not only elevating the risk to the people here in Athens but also the risk throughout the state,” added Barnes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.