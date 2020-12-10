The University of Georgia says it will help administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available.

In an email sent to faculty, staff and students the university noted that it is authorized as a Point of Dispensing for the Strategic National Stockpile.

"This means that we will participate in the federal- and state-coordinated effort to administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, when available. We do not have any specifics at this time, and we do not expect to receive a large volume of the vaccine until later in the Spring Semester," read the email sent out Thursday afternoon. "University Health Center staff and the Office of Emergency Preparedness are in close contact with state and regional emergency response and public health officials as part of the distribution process. They will advise the campus community as we know more and as the plan for implementation evolves," the email continued.

Georgia health officials are awaiting FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Once approved, the state is expected to receive shipments within 24-hours. First in line to receive the vaccine are frontline workers and those in long-term care facilities.