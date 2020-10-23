ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia made the difficult decision Friday to go virtual for their fall commencement due to the pandemic.
The fall undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies that were previously scheduled on December 18 will now be held virtually.
“Many of those with whom we consulted pointed to the risk of viral spread if students and their families traveled back to Athens in the midst of the holiday season, after having been home for Thanksgiving,” said S. Jack Hu, UGA Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.
“With that in mind, our planners considered several options, but the size of UGA’s graduating classes, coupled with social distancing requirements, made it impractical to schedule multiple days of smaller indoor ceremonies in December or at a later date," he added.
According to the press release, the university’s fall Commencement plans include:
- A virtual undergraduateCommencement ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
- A separate virtual graduate Commencement ceremony for fall and spring 2020 master’s and doctoral degree candidates, also scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (The ceremony for spring 2020 master’s and doctoral degree candidates was previously rescheduled to be held in combination with fall 2020 graduate)
- A unique, celebratory gift to be mailed to each graduate eligible to participate in these two ceremonies.
