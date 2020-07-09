ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) The University of Georgia will move on to Phase 2 of their reopening plan after officials say significant progress has been made during the first phase.
A letter was sent out Wednesday informing students, faculty and staff that Phase 2 will begin on Monday, July 20. That's when more supervisors, personnel performing mission critical functions, and their support staff will join those who have already returned to the campus.
The letter also says Phase 3 is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 10 when all faculty and staff return to campus for Fall Semester, unless approved for telework. Actual classes start on August 20.
In a letter sent to students, University President Jere W. Morehead stated "Our primary commitment is to the health and safety of our faculty, staff, and students. Members of the Medical Oversight Task Force have provided significant leadership in our ongoing planning, and they will continue to provide insight as our plans evolve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
The letter also said these measures are being put in place to promote safe practices, effective July 15, 2020:
- University of Georgia—along with all University System of Georgia (USG) institutions—will require all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to wear an appropriate face covering while inside campus facilities/buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible. Face covering use will be in addition to and is not a substitute for social distancing. Face coverings will not be required when alone in an enclosed office or study room, in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met, or for students in their own residence hall rooms or suites.
- Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area. Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff, or students. Reasonable accommodations may be made for those who are unable to wear a face covering for documented health reasons.
The university has also purchased 150,000 cloth face masks, two for every faculty, staff, and student (with extras on hand.) The letter also said the university is forging a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health for contact tracing, and they anticipate that the GDPH also will play a role in the testing strategy.
The university has also purchased these other items to help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:
- Sixty thousand (60,000) digital thermometers are currently being distributed to all faculty, staff, and students. In the best interest of the health and safety of our community, the University of Georgia is requiring all faculty, staff, and students to self-monitor and is asking that they take their temperature every morning before coming to campus.
- More than 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer have been ordered and will be available for distribution in classrooms, offices and common areas across campus.
- Over 2.5 million individual sanitizing wipes have been delivered to UGA, with an order for refills to arrive later this month.
