ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The SEC Championship Game is on tap for Saturday and the Georgia Bulldogs will be hoping to avenge their last loss to LSU, a 36-16 thrashing in Baton Rouge in 2018.
The game will also be the fourth time the two teams have matched up in the SEC title game, with LSU leading the short series two games to one.
The teams last met up in the SEC title game in 2011, with the Tigers claiming a 42-10 victory. The Tigers went on to lose to Alabama in the NCAA championship Game, 21-0.
Meanwhile, Georgia finished 10-4, losing to Michigan State in the Outback Bowl. The Bulldogs won the 2005 SEC Championship Game, 34-14.
The first SEC Championship Game between the two teams also had national championship ramifications. LSU defeated the Dawgs, 34-13 in the game before knocking off Oklahoma 21-14 in the BCS title game 21-14, claiming the school's first national title since 1958.
In all, the Tigers hold a 17-13-1 record against the Bulldogs. In fact, LSU won the first seven meetings between the schools, winning by an average margin of 17 points.
Georgia then reeled off three straight wins in the series before both teams settled for 13-13 tie in 1950.
The teams skipped playing each other between 1953-1978, with UGA knocking off LSU 24-17 in Baton Rouge.
One of the best games of the series took place in 1987, when the 4-0-1 Tigers knocked off the 4-1 Bulldogs, 26-23. LSU QB Tommy Hodson's TD pass to Brian Kinchen clinched the victory for the Tigers, who ended the season at 10-1-1 and ranked number 7 in the country. UGA would go on to finish 8-4.
The teams would also play close games in 1998 (28-27), 1999 (23-22), 2003 (17-10), 2009 (20-13) and 2013 (44-41).
LSU lays claim to three national titles (1958, 2003, 2007) while Georgia has two (1942, 1980).
Saturday's game kicks off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 4 p.m. This will be the first time the two teams have met with both ranked in the Top 5.
How to watch: CBS46 beginning at 4 p.m.
Crew: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl, and Gene Steratore
