ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia is warning its students not to let someone use their student IDs to gain access into Sanford Stadium for Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.
The temptation is real. Some students are being offered hundreds of dollars for the use of identification cards which have the Notre Dame game digitally loaded onto it.
“Somebody asked me while I was walking home, ‘Hey man, you got tickets?’” said Sajjad Ali, a senior from Atlanta. “I personally won’t sell my ID because I’m terrified that if they catch someone with it, then I won’t get post-season tickets, and that’s the most important thing to me.”
Even with 500 new seats in the stadium, the game is sold out. You can still buy tickets on secondary websites, but they are expensive. The lowest CBS46 found Friday morning was on StubHub for $320. The highest was offered on Ticketmaster for a whopping $4,700.
John Bishop, a UGA fan from Rome, has had season tickets for roughly 20 years.
“I’ve got four seats. I thought about selling two of them. I mean, the prices are crazy, but I was afraid I’d get a Leprechaun next to me,” he said jokingly.
If you’d rather watch the game from home, it airs on CBS46. A pre-game show begins at 7 p.m., followed by kickoff at 8 p.m.
