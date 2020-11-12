The University of Georgia women's soccer team is under quarantine after multiple players tested positive for coronavirus.
The team last played on Halloween against Ole Miss. A game for November 6 against Missouri was cancelled.
Following the games cancellation, the SEC tweeted:
The Missouri at Georgia soccer match scheduled to be played Fri., Nov. 6, has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines within the Georgia program.
With the regular season scheduled to end this weekend, there will not be a makeup for this contest.
