ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Lili Orozco remembers her cousin Ana Cabrera Lopez, as a kind-hearted woman with many hobbies.
"She was a great person. She always looked to help anybody," Orozco said. "She loved to cook, she loved to exercise."
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Cabrera Lopez, 32, became the youngest person in Athens-Clarke County to die from COVID-19 in July – and the first worker from the University of Georgia.
Orozco said her cousin worked at the Brumby Hall – cleaning the dormitory. When the campus closed in March due to the pandemic, Cabrera Lopez wasn’t among those who were sent home, Orozco said.
“There were no students on campus except for maybe foreign students, so why were they still forced to work?” said Orozco. "She questioned why they were forced to work since they were not essential workers.”
Cabrera Lopez told her cousin she was scared she’d catch the deadly virus.
“She mentioned that one of her supervisors and several of her co-workers had contracted the virus," Orozco said.
According to her cousin, on July 15, Cabrera Lopez developed a fever, sore throat and body aches – so she went to get tested. Just three days later, she received positive results.
“By Tuesday, Wednesday she was feeling better. We thought she was on the road to recovery at that point, and then it just went downhill that Friday morning,” Orozco said.
Cabrera Lopez died on the way to the hospital, just six days after being diagnosed.
“When she woke up, she couldn't breathe very well. She was breathing very rapidly, kind of confusion. She didn't know who was talking to her and it was hard for her to move from one place to another,” said her cousin.
UGA spokesman, Greg Trevor released a statement following Cabrera Lopez’ death that said, “we are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the University of Georgia community. Our sympathy goes out to our co-worker’s family and friends. Out of respect for them, we will not comment further.”
Orozco said now her family is worried about the safety of students and employees since the campus re-opened last week. Orozco said UGA didn’t do enough to protect her cousin.
“That’s why she’s not here with us anymore,” she said. “They definitely should have done more.”
