ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia's Lambda Chi Alpha chapter has self-suspended indefinitely after screenshots of racist messages in a GroupMe for the chapter were posted on Twitter.
The comments were made towards a Black student who posted news tips, screenshots and other messages that are critical of the UGA community’s overall response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I was disappointed but I wasn't surprised,” said Arianna Mbunwe the junior who was the subject of racist messages. She added that similar incidents have become more frequent than she would like. “It has a history of having racial discrimination in the past three years that I’ve been here, every semester there has been an incident,” said Mbunwe.
This time around the indent was personal and included offensive remarks like this one, “Lord, give me the strength to not call this woman a racial slur,” but that was just the beginning.
“They called me a foul and miserable creature for exposing the university and it kind of just escalated from there,” added Mbunwe.
Many of the comments were also sexual in nature, but too graphic for television. The offensive messages were made about Mbunwe after she became critical of the university’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In a statement university spokesman Greg Trevor wrote, “The University of Georgia is aware of outrageous and offensive comments involving members of a student organization... Such statements of bigotry and intolerance do not have any place on our campus, and we condemn them in the strongest terms.”
Still, Mbuenwe says that’s not enough.
“University always has the same response almost every single time they condemn race and it has no place on campus, but there’s no action behind the words they just kind of say it for it to blow over. And then they go back to pretending like it doesn’t exist anymore.”
