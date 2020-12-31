Genetics experts worry coronavirus vaccines might not work quite as well against UK variant

A pharmacist fills a syringe to prepare a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for front-line health care workers at a vaccination site at Torrance Memorial Medical Center on December 19, 2020 in Torrance, California.

The Florida Department of Health said a more infectious variant of COVID-19 first reported in the United Kingdom was found in the state.

The FDH said the case was in a man in his 20s from Martin County with no history of travel. The state said it was investigating the case with Atlanta's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida becomes the third state in the last week to report the UK variant of COVID-19 along with California and Colorado.

Medical experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci said while the new strain is more easily spread, the new vaccines are still expected to protect against the new version of COVID.

