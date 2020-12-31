The Florida Department of Health said a more infectious variant of COVID-19 first reported in the United Kingdom was found in the state.
At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. For updates on the state's vaccination efforts, text FLCOVID19 to 888777— Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) January 1, 2021
The FDH said the case was in a man in his 20s from Martin County with no history of travel. The state said it was investigating the case with Atlanta's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida becomes the third state in the last week to report the UK variant of COVID-19 along with California and Colorado.
Medical experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci said while the new strain is more easily spread, the new vaccines are still expected to protect against the new version of COVID.
