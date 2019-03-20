NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- An ultralight-style plane crashed near in Coweta County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Coweta County Fire Department.
Coweta County authorities said the ultralight plane crashed in a subdivision near a cul-de-sac. The pilot was injured in the crash and was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital.
Officials haven't released a condition of the injured pilot.
