ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I thought it was a sign from God or something,”said Freida Burston who couldn’t believe what she heard left on her porch on the morning of September 3.
“I’ve never seen a baby with an umbilical cord on it,” said Burston
Police now know that abandoned baby, barely hours old, belonged to 22-year-old Doretha Burkes.
“The child we believe was born around 11:30 p.m. on the 2nd [of September]," said Lt. Baxter, commander of the Special Victims Unit. "And then at 1 a.m. in the morning on the third is when the Samaritan of the house where the child was left abandoned called us.”
The mother, Burkes, has since been arrested.
Police say she dumped the baby on the porch of Miss Burston’s George Mary Ave home because she feared her mother would kick her out of the house.
Initially when Burkes contacted police she told them she was homeless. Police later discovered that to be untrue.
They also say she claimed to not have any knowledge of the law regarding safe haven locations.
Burkes apparently gave birth at the apartment where she lives with her mother, who was not at home at the time. Burkes already has one child.
Frieda Burston says the mother is very irresponsible.
“You 22-years-old, you know the law, you know you just can’t dump babies on sidewalks,” said Burston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.