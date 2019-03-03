ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) It's the first Sunday at church after a controversial vote within the United Methodist Church.
UMC delegates from around the world voted this past week against easing the church's ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy.
CBS46'S Melissa Stern was at Saint Mark United Methodist Church this morning where the Methodist Bishop from North Georgia attended a service.
“Seventy percent of the American delegates wanted to allow that, but we have brothers and sisters in Africa, too, where it is not condoned, or even allowed to talk about LGBTQ issues," said Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, with the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.. "So as a world-wide church, we’re in a structural nightmare."
Bishop Haupert-Johnson attended the general conference of the UMC church in St. Louis.
“A world-wide vote really did some harm to the folks here, and I wanted to be here this morning to say that they are beloved in the eyes of God,” added Bishop Haupert-Johnson.
Lay and clergy delegates from around the world voted against easing the church's ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy.
“It was very, very disappointing. I feel anger, I feel frustration, this is a conversation that’s been going on for over 40 years, and I’m tired of having this conversation,” said Pastor Josh Noblitt, of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Bishop Haupert-Johnson says she wanted to apologize to the congregation at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
“It’s really embarrassing, I’m a 6th generation Methodist, I had some hope that things would go differently, but they didn’t,” said Bill Sanders, one congregant.
This is America’s second-largest Protestant denomination.
“This church right here has been welcoming to LGBT folks since the early 90s, and we’re proud of that. This is our family, these are our people, we want to make sure that our church is welcome and open to all people,” Noblitt added.
The more than 800 delegates also voted to enforce penalties when they gathered at the special general conference in St. Louis.
“I think a lot of folks that would oppose this still believe that somehow homosexuality is a choice,” Noblitt said.
The vote will be reviewed by the church’s Judicial Council in April, so many are waiting to see what happens then.
“There’s enough room at the table at the United Methodist Church for a variety of perspectives or biblical interpretations of this particular issue,” Noblitt said.
“If it is of God, it can’t be defeated,” said Bishop Haupert-Johnson.
