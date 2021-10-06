ATLANTA (CBS46) — Check your hand sanitizer! The FDA has found what it's calling "unacceptable" levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants, chemicals that can cause various cancers in people.
The agency is urging consumers to discontinue using or throw away the following hand sanitizers:
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol with Glycerin and Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70% Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear with 70% Ethyl Alcohol with Glycerin & Vitamin E
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
The FDA alleges company Artnaturals, who produces and sells many of the hand sanitizing products on the agency's list, has not responded to multiple attempts to discuss the contaminated hand sanitizers, including identification of the manufacturer, possible recalls and the scope of the contamination.
As a result, the FDA decided to put out a consumer alert against any and all Artnaturals hand sanitizers.
Consumers who find they have these products in their possession should dispose of it, ideally in a hazardous waste container. The FDA urges people not to pour the products down the drain or flush them.
Contact your local waste management and recycling center for more information on hazardous waste disposal.
