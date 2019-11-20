(ATLANTA, GA) -- Bright reds, oranges, and yellows are exploding across Atlanta this week as the metro area reaches the peak of Fall color. This will be the last week and weekend to leaf peep in the metro area before Atlanta takes on more of a wintertime appearance.
Even though leaves are already past peak in the mountains, you can still find some sparse color in the northern state parks. Most of the United States is well past peak when it comes to Fall foliage.
For pictures and updates on the foliage in our beautiful state parks: https://gastateparks.org/LeafWatch
The peak Fall color was slightly delayed this year thanks to the widespread drought at the beginning of October. The flash drought has since dramatically improved thanks to several waves of soaking rain over the past month and half. Below you can see the difference one month of rain has accomplished in erasing the extreme drought from Georgia.
