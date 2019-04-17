NAPA, Ca. (CBS46) Unbelievable video shows a vehicle smashing into a California restaurant, nearly hitting two children.
The incident unfolded at a restaurant in Napa, California.
The video shows two children walking out of the door of the restaurant along with their mother. Just steps later, a car smashes into what appears to be an outside seating area.
The vehicle plows through, sending tables and chairs flying into the distance. Some of the debris struck the children but they narrowly escaped being hit by the car.
The children reportedly sustained just minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
Watch the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
